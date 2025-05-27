Novel plan to enforce helmet rule in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In order to create awareness and instil a sense of civic responsibility over following traffic rules, Vijayawada city traffic police are incorporating novel ways to reach out to them in large numbers.

With the High Court instructing the State police to implement a mandatory helmet rule for twowheelers, they have started conducting helmet drives, which have created a huge impact, with reportedly more than 70 per cent complying with authorities.

Traffic police started novel campaigns like conducting onthe- spot counselling sessions for the violators, appreciating those following traffic rules, felicitating auto drivers for being cooperative with police and posting short advertisements on the consequences of not wearing protective headgears and seatbelts while driving motorcycles.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank officers, inspectors and sub-inspectors were seen counselling the traffic violators politely, requesting the commuters to wear helmets while riding motorcycles and explaining the consequences of not wearing headgears.