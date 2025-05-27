Novel plan to enforce helmet rule in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In order to create awareness and instil a sense of civic responsibility over following traffic rules, Vijayawada city traffic police are incorporating novel ways to reach out to them in large numbers.
With the High Court instructing the State police to implement a mandatory helmet rule for twowheelers, they have started conducting helmet drives, which have created a huge impact, with reportedly more than 70 per cent complying with authorities.
Traffic police started novel campaigns like conducting onthe- spot counselling sessions for the violators, appreciating those following traffic rules, felicitating auto drivers for being cooperative with police and posting short advertisements on the consequences of not wearing protective headgears and seatbelts while driving motorcycles.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank officers, inspectors and sub-inspectors were seen counselling the traffic violators politely, requesting the commuters to wear helmets while riding motorcycles and explaining the consequences of not wearing headgears.
“This has helped us in educating and sensitising the public about the importance of following traffic rules. The percentage of twowheelers using helmets increased gradually, thanks to enforcement drives and awareness programs,” traffic police inspector Kishore Babu said.
The traffic police officials claim that as a result of such public awareness campaigns, accidents in the Vijayawada city have decreased significantly compared to the past. According to them, more than half of the target (strict implementation of the helmet rule) has been accomplished through public awareness, and the remaining through road engineering improvements and enforcement drives.
On the other hand, the police are utilising advertisements and short films on YouTube, Instagram, X (Twitter) and Facebook or in movie theatres during intervals, to creat e awareness among the public, mostly youths and their parents.
“With the growing usage of digital media and increased footprint of social media, it is easy and fast to reach the public effectively and impactfully. We are getting positive response from the public as they understand our novel campaigns and joining us to be part of making the city free from accidents,” Kishore Babu added.