Vijayawada to get new bus terminal

VIJAYAWADA: Keeping in mind the increasing demand and bus traffic on the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), located in the heart of the Vijayawada city, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials are planning to build another bus stand on the city’s outskirts.

The new bus terminal aims to ease traffic woes, increase passenger connectivity, and ensure effective maintenance of bus services besides reducing the burden on the existing PNBS.

After searching for a suitable location in the Vijayawada city and outskirts, the APSRTC officials zeroed in on the Autonagar bus depot, which spans over two acres. Following the selection of the location, the APSRTC officials carried out a thorough ground-level inspection and survey on the feasibility, comprising various factors such as accessibility, availability of bus services, passenger amenities, cargo services, and others.

“The new bus stand will act as a second and satellite bus stand and can help reduce the burden and traffic on the existing one, as around 20 per cent of the bus services will be operated from the new terminal. We are planning to construct the terminal in such a way that it will generate revenue for the corporation in return. The terminal will be constructed under the PPP model, and officials concerned were asked to prepare detailed project reports for the project,” said APRTC Executive Director Vijayarathnam.