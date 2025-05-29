Gold worth Rs 30 lakh recovered, four held nin Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada City Police on Wednesday arrested a four-member interstate chain-snatching gang and recovered stolen property worth Rs 30 lakh, including 476 grams of gold ornaments and two motorcycles.

The accused, Acchi Giribabu (36) and Acchi Mahesh (21) from Nellore district, and Galeti Venkata Ramana (38) and Mogili Sandhya (38) from NTR district, were caught while loitering suspiciously at Thummapalem village under the Ibrahimpatnam PS limits. They attempted to flee during a vehicle enforcement drive but were intercepted. Addressing the media, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhar Babu said the gang was addicted to vices and resorted to thefts to fund their lifestyle.

Giribabu had previously committed 12 chain-snatching offences in the Nellore district and served jail time.

After his release, he relocated to Kondapalli in NTR district to avoid detection and regrouped with others to commit 25 thefts.