Vijayawada

Gold worth Rs 30 lakh recovered, four held nin Vijayawada

Addressing the media, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhar Babu said the gang was addicted to vices and resorted to thefts to fund their lifestyle.
City police commissioner SV Rajashekar Babu addressing the media regarding the arrest of a chain snatcher and recovery of gold worth 30 lakhs in Vijayawada on Wednesday.
City police commissioner SV Rajashekar Babu addressing the media regarding the arrest of a chain snatcher and recovery of gold worth 30 lakhs in Vijayawada on Wednesday.Photo | Prasant Madugula
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada City Police on Wednesday arrested a four-member interstate chain-snatching gang and recovered stolen property worth Rs 30 lakh, including 476 grams of gold ornaments and two motorcycles.

The accused, Acchi Giribabu (36) and Acchi Mahesh (21) from Nellore district, and Galeti Venkata Ramana (38) and Mogili Sandhya (38) from NTR district, were caught while loitering suspiciously at Thummapalem village under the Ibrahimpatnam PS limits. They attempted to flee during a vehicle enforcement drive but were intercepted. Addressing the media, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhar Babu said the gang was addicted to vices and resorted to thefts to fund their lifestyle.

Giribabu had previously committed 12 chain-snatching offences in the Nellore district and served jail time.

After his release, he relocated to Kondapalli in NTR district to avoid detection and regrouped with others to commit 25 thefts.

gold ornaments
chain-snatching gang

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com