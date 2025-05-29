Krishna, NTR districts of Andhra stockpile 15.5 lakh tonnes of sand ahead of monsoon to avert construction crisis

VIJAYAWADA: In a proactive move to ensure adequate sand supply during the monsoon season, the district administrations of Krishna and NTR are amassing substantial sand reserves to prevent shortages that typically disrupt the construction sector.
Krishna district has set an ambitious target of stockpiling 8 lakh metric tonnes of sand, while NTR district aims for 7.5 lakh metric tonnes—collectively securing 15.5 lakh metric tonnes to meet growing consumer needs.
Floods during the monsoon season regularly halt sand mining operations due to heavy river flows, which impede excavation, loading, and transportation.
This disruption often triggers sand scarcity, leading to inflated prices and black-market activity, severely affecting the construction industry and causing hardships for workers, laborers, who face unemployment when projects stall.
Krishna district has already stockpiled 6,15,987 metric tonnes across six key stock points: Chodavaram, North Valluru, Patamata Lanka, Royyuru, Royyuru Semi-Mechanised, and Srikakulam.
Krishna District Collector DK Balaji has directed authorities to reserve an additional 2 lakh metric tonnes by the end of May to meet the target. Meanwhile, the NTR district has accumulated 5 lakh metric tonnes at Eturu, Kanchela, and four other stock points, with efforts underway to reach 7.5 lakh metric tonnes.
Speaking to TNIE, NTR Mines Assistant Director K Veera Swamy, under the guidance of Deputy Director Srinivasa Kumar, explained, “While 5 lakh metric tonnes typically suffices, the district is aiming higher as a precaution.”
He referenced the 2021 floods, when 4 lakh metric tonnes proved adequate, but emphasised the need for extra reserves to avoid disruptions.
The Krishna District Level Sand Committee, chaired by Collector DK Balaji, convened on Tuesday and fixed the price of sand at Rs 155 per metric tonne, ensuring affordability for consumers. NTR district’s committee, led by Collector G Dr Lakshmisha, is scheduled to meet on Thursday to determine pricing.
By stockpiling sand at designated points and regulating prices, both districts aim to stabilise supply chains, support the construction industry, and safeguard the livelihoods of those dependent on it.
The administrations’ proactive measures underscore their commitment to mitigating the monsoon’s impact and ensuring economic stability in NTR and Krishna districts.