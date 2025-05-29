Krishna, NTR districts of Andhra stockpile 15.5 lakh tonnes of sand ahead of monsoon to avert construction crisis

VIJAYAWADA: In a proactive move to ensure adequate sand supply during the monsoon season, the district administrations of Krishna and NTR are amassing substantial sand reserves to prevent shortages that typically disrupt the construction sector.

Krishna district has set an ambitious target of stockpiling 8 lakh metric tonnes of sand, while NTR district aims for 7.5 lakh metric tonnes—collectively securing 15.5 lakh metric tonnes to meet growing consumer needs.

Floods during the monsoon season regularly halt sand mining operations due to heavy river flows, which impede excavation, loading, and transportation.

This disruption often triggers sand scarcity, leading to inflated prices and black-market activity, severely affecting the construction industry and causing hardships for workers, laborers, who face unemployment when projects stall.

Krishna district has already stockpiled 6,15,987 metric tonnes across six key stock points: Chodavaram, North Valluru, Patamata Lanka, Royyuru, Royyuru Semi-Mechanised, and Srikakulam.

Krishna District Collector DK Balaji has directed authorities to reserve an additional 2 lakh metric tonnes by the end of May to meet the target. Meanwhile, the NTR district has accumulated 5 lakh metric tonnes at Eturu, Kanchela, and four other stock points, with efforts underway to reach 7.5 lakh metric tonnes.