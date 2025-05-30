Delay in canal upkeep may affect agriculture in Krishna Delta in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The canal operation and maintenance (O&M) works, which are usually undertaken to ensure the free flow of irrigation water for agricultural activities, seem to be delayed this year as well. The O&M works are carried out before the onset of the monsoon, typically during the summer, to remove aquatic weeds, water reeds, water lettuce, aquatic grass/plants, and accumulated mud from canals and drainage systems, as they can impede/block the water flow.

The authorities proposed to undertake 666 works across the erstwhile Krishna district with an estimation of Rs 25.30 crore this year. However, the works are progressing sluggishly due to the delay in the release of funds.

It may be noted that the Krishna canal system has 20 main drains which flow into the erstwhile district to the extent of 537.37 km, 20 medium drains covering 470.65 km, and another 702 minor drains flowing in an extent of 1,755 km. Additionally, 208 small canals also cater to the irrigation needs of the farmers of both the NTR and Krishna districts.

The O&M works were barely taken up under the previous YSRCP regime, resulting in damage to harvested paddy and standing crop. The rain and flood water inundate paddy fields and stagnate for days as the canals and drainage systems are choked with accumulated mud and water weeds. In turn, the water released for irrigation from the Prakasam Barrage will not reach the tail-end farmers on time, affecting the standing crops.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna District Irrigation SE Mohan Krishna said they had already sent proposals for 666 works with an estimation of Rs 25.30 crore which were approved by the Cabinet. Besides, another Rs 25 crore is also expected from the government to undertake the O&M works in the Krishna Delta region, he added. A G.O regarding O&M works is expected to be issued by June 2.

“The works are currently being overseen by the Water Users Association (WUAs), and the O&M works are generally carried out with the funds of water user charges (payback funds-Neeti Theeruva) paid by the farmers. But the funds were not properly collected for the past years, adversely impacting the O&M works. The works have already begun in certain places, and the remaining works will commence shortly,” he added.