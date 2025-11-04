AEE Association discusses welfare, utility performance at GEC meeting

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Board Assistant Executive Engineers Association (APSEB AEE Association) marked its 48th foundation day at its guest house in Vijayawada on Monday.

The celebrations were followed by a General Executive Committee (GEC) meeting that discussed staff welfare and measures to improve the performance of power utilities.

The association urged the government to immediately recruit Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) and ensure justice in promotions for directly recruited engineers. It reiterated its opposition to one-time administrative conversions from Junior Engineer (JE) to Assistant Engineer (AE), stating that such practices undermine merit-based recruitment and obstruct the career growth of direct recruits.

Discussions covered strategies to enhance operational efficiency and service standards in the power sector. The association resolved to continue its active role in strengthening AP’s power infrastructure.

Power Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar praised the engineers for their efforts in restoring electricity during the recent cyclone.

They reaffirmed the association’s commitment to protecting members’ rights, upholding merit-based appointments, and improving the efficiency and quality of power utilities.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding engineers’ rights and advancing efficiency and quality in the power sector, the association reflected on its 48-year journey as a cornerstone of AP’s electricity framework, crediting the dedication and expertise of engineers.