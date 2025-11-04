Andhra Pradesh CRDA panel to protect women from violence

VIJAYAWADA: The Social Welfare Division of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has formed Gender Committees under Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the Amaravati capital region to protect women from social and domestic violence.

The committees aim to prevent child marriages and dowry practices and address cases of domestic violence and sexual harassment.

To strengthen their functioning, the division conducted a meeting and training programme at the CRDA office in Tulluru on November 3. Over 30 women from 25 villages in Amaravati were present.

Deputy Chief Development Officer Borra Srinivas Rao led the programme, while Gender Specialist CH Niteesha facilitated the training.

Niteesha explained key provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (POSH) Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Dowry Prohibition Act. She also interacted with participants, addressing their queries and promoting awareness of gender equality and women’s rights.

Through these sessions, the Social Welfare Division seeks to build local capacity among women and ensure effective implementation of laws and support systems in the capital region.