High Court questions APPSC over Group-1 Mains exam evaluation

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court division bench, comprising Justices Battu Devanand and Avadhanam Hariharanath Sharma, resumed hearings on the controversial Group-1 Mains examination, seeking clarifications on alleged irregularities in answer sheet evaluation.

Despite reserving judgment on September 19 after appeals against a single judge’s order canceling the entire exam and merit list, the bench on Monday directed the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) to explain critical decisions.

The court questioned who authorised shifting mains answer sheets from APPSC’s strong room to Haailand Resorts in Mangalagiri for evaluation—was it a collective APPSC decision, the Chairman’s, or the Secretary’s?

It demanded details on when sheets were returned, payments made for evaluation (if any), and compliance with 2022 interim orders allowing interviews with undertakings from candidates that appointments would be subject to verdict.

The bench noted prior directives for sealed answer sheets, digital/manual marks of interview-qualified candidates, and affidavits waiving rights.

APPSC’s Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas assured submission of affidavits and sealed sheets, prompting the court to adjourn the case to November 11.