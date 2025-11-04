MoUs in textiles sector to be inked at Vizag Summit: Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha announced that Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the textiles sector will be signed during the Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15. She also revealed plans to set up two stalls showcasing Andhra Pradesh’s textile heritage.

Chairing a review meeting with senior officials at the State Secretariat in Amaravati, Savitha said a dedicated time slot has been allocated for signing MoUs in the textiles sector. She directed officials to engage with investors who have expressed interest in establishing textile units in the State and ensure their participation in the summit.

An AP Pavilion will feature two stalls, one exhibiting ODI-OPI award-winning textiles and artistic designs, and another promoting the sale of handloom garments.