Vasantham exhibition to begin today in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) will host its annual two-day exhibition Vasantham 2025 in Vijayawada, showcasing a diverse range of handlooms and handicrafts from across India. The event will be held at Sri Seshasai Kalyana Vedika on November 5 and 6.

CCAP Chairperson S Ranjana said the exhibition serves as a vibrant platform connecting artisans, designers and craft enthusiasts. “With growing awareness about handlooms, we have curated a beautiful blend of crafts and weaves representing India’s rich cultural heritage. This year’s event features more than 65 stalls, including 26 new participants,” she said.

The exhibition will display Pichwai art, leather puppetry, jutis, baskets, ceramics, and handlooms from West Bengal, Odisha, Banaras, Kota, Gadwal, Chanderi, Lucknow Chikankari, Kanjeevaram and Karnataka. It will also feature contemporary clothing in printed tussar, casual wear for youngsters and baby apparel.

Vice Chairperson B Sujatha said the exhibition will be inaugurated on November 5 by HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and N Brahmani. Chairperson Ranjana added that proceeds from Vasantham 2025 will support CCAP programmes aimed at preserving traditional crafts and empowering artisans.