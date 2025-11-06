Vijayawada's Durga temple recovers encroached land, launches new service facilities

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) authorities reclaimed temple property worth several crores that had been under encroachment for years in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik recovered the prime land between Ratham Centre and Kanaka Durga Nagar and converted it into a facility for pilgrim services.

A new Arjitha Seva and donations reception office was inaugurated at the reclaimed site, coinciding with Karthika Pournami.

Temple Chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi) said, “Pilgrims can now make payments for puja tickets and give donations right at the foothill area, which also has parking and other facilities.”

Battery vehicles will be arranged for senior citizens, the disabled, and mothers with infants.

“We have freed the reclaimed land from encroachers and set up a service centre to support devotees,” the EO said.

A temporary prasadam counter and cloakroom have also been opened at the site, operating during temple hours. The counters will operate from temple opening time till the closure of temple doors every day.