Construction of GAD, HOD Towers at a brisk pace in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: APCRDA Additional Commissioner A Bhargav Teja on Thursday inspected the ongoing construction of the GAD Towers and HOD Towers in Amaravati, accompanied by APCRDA Chief Engineers.

The inspection focused on reviewing construction progress, assessing quality standards, and evaluating adherence to project timelines.

During the inspection, the officials discussed the pace of work, infrastructure readiness, and project timelines. Bhargav Teja emphasised the importance of adhering to safety standards, maintaining steady progress, and ensuring that all works align with APCRDA’s design and quality benchmarks.

He said a team of professors from the Civil Engineering Consultancy Wing of IIT Madras will visit the sites on November 10 to evaluate the works. Ahead of the visit, Teja directed technical specialists to complete all required tests and prepare the results for review. Based on the test outcomes, decisions will be taken on whether to continue with existing materials or introduce retrofitting measures.

Teja expressed satisfaction with recent progress and commended the teams for their preparedness. The visit reaffirmed APCRDA’s commitment to fast-tracking key administrative infrastructure projects in Amaravati and ensuring timely completion.