Guntur police arrests seven for smuggling ganja; two flee

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur police arrested seven persons involved in ganja consumption and illegal sale near the Zilla Parishad quarters under Nagarampalem police station limits on Friday.

According to Inspector Y Satyanarayana, based on credible information, Sub-Inspector Rambabu and his team rushed to the spot and found nine persons consuming ganja.

On seeing the police, they tried to escape, but seven were caught while two managed to flee. Police seized about 3 kg of ganja worth nearly Rs 30,000 and Rs 400 cash from the accused.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. During investigation, police found that the main accused, Manda Adam, had been purchasing ganja from the Macherla region of Palnadu district and selling it in Guntur city for quick profits.

He was packing small sachets and selling them with the help of his son Manda David and associate Nimmakayala Esu Babu. They allegedly supplied ganja to peddlers Shaik Gous Basha, Reddy Gemini Ram, and others. Search is on for two people who are at large.