Andhra Pradesh RTC deploys digital breath analysers

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step toward digital governance and technology-driven enforcement, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has replaced all analogue breath analysers with advanced digital devices across its 129 depots in 26 districts.

Until recently, APSRTC relied on analogue analysers to check bus drivers and staff for alcohol consumption before duty. These devices often produced approximate readings, leading to inconsistencies, especially during busy hours at large depots. The new digital analysers, however, offer precise results, timestamped records, and the potential for server-based integration to ensure greater transparency and accountability.

“Analogue analysers are now a thing of the past. Every depot is equipped with digital systems that deliver accurate, auditable results. Any employee found under the influence of alcohol will face immediate departmental action,” APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao told TNIE.