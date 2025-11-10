ISA and AIIMS Mangalagiri hold ‘Brain Stroke - Time to Act’

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Stroke Association (ISA), in collaboration with the Department of Neurology at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri, organised the “Brain Stroke – Time to Act” programme to raise awareness and improve acute stroke management.

ISA President Dr P Vijaya inaugurated the high-level symposium, attended by dignitaries including Prof. Sushil Sharma, Prof. Deepti Vepakomma, Col. Shashikanth Thumma, and Dr Muthuvenkatachalam. More than 300 delegates, including physicians and trainees, took part in interactive sessions led by experts such as Dr Arvind Sharma, Dr Alex Rebello, and Maj Gen Dr S Kumaravelu.

Discussions focused on early recognition, rapid intervention, and coordinated care to minimise stroke-related disability and mortality.

A parallel public awareness campaign, “Check BP, Stop Stroke,” stressed that regular blood pressure monitoring can halve stroke risk.

The ISA also promoted the BEFAST acronym to recognise symptoms early, including balance loss, eye problems, facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, and time to seek help in times of emergency.

The event concluded with a call for stronger public education, community screening, and timely medical response, underscoring that strokes are largely preventable and treatable when acted upon swiftly.