Jesus Christ Jubilee 2025 celebrations commence on a grand note in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Jesus Christ Jubilee 2025 celebrations began in Vijayawada with devotion and unity, bringing together bishops and faithful from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The inaugural ceremony was held on Saturday at Father Devayya Auditorium in Andhra Loyola College.

Archbishop Udumala Bala of Vizag led the programme along with Bishop T Joseph Raja Rao of Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, the Archbishop said the Jubilee 2025 celebrations would be a memorable and historic event for the Telugu Catholic community.

He said the message of Jesus Christ would continue to inspire peace and brotherhood and that no force could shake the faith of Catholics.

Bishop T Joseph Raja Rao, Convener of the celebrations, said late Pope Francis had declared 2025 as the Holy Year of Jubilee and called on Catholics across the world to celebrate it with faith and unity.