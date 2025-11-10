Traffic DCP Shereen Begum highlights benefits of following rules

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy commissioner of police (DCP- Traffic) Shereen Begum on Friday conducted an awareness drive at major junctions in the city, highlighting the importance of following traffic rules and the benefits of wearing helmets.

As part of the awareness program, police officials greeted and presented roses to riders wearing helmets, vehicle drivers wearing seat belts, auto drivers in proper uniform, and motorists who were seen following the traffic rules. Officials encouraged these rule-abiding citizens to motivate others to follow traffic rules.

The DCP said that motorists who respect the law and value their own lives must be appreciated as role models for society. Every citizen should follow the rules strictly to prevent road accidents, she said.

“Self safety means safety for the entire family. That is why we are conducting these awareness campaigns,” she added.