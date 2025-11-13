SCR Vijayawada Division nets record Rs 8.59 crore in October from intensive ticket checking drives

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway’s (SCR) Vijayawada Division has achieved a record Rs 8.59 crore in revenue through intensive ticket checking drives conducted during October 2025, reflecting its commitment to safeguarding railway income.

Under the leadership of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager B Prasantha Kumar, the drive was planned and executed across the division. Assistant Commercial Manager BVNS Ravi Prasad coordinated the ticket checkers teams whose efforts brought these results.

During the month, the teams detected 56,957 cases of travelling without a ticket, realising Rs 5.06 crore in fines; 64,998 cases of irregular travel, yielding Rs 3.50 crore in fines; and 871 cases of unbooked luggage, collecting Rs 1.77 lakh in penalties.

Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya said, “Our ticket checking staff play a crucial role in upholding the integrity and efficiency of the railway system. Their hard work ensures fairness for genuine passengers and protects valuable railway revenue.”