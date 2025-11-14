Krishna District Collector urges farmers to utilise paddy procurement centres

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector DK Balaji on Thursday urged farmers to use paddy procurement centres across the district and avoid harvesting crops before they reach full maturity.

During his inspection of centres in Guduru and Pedana mandals, Balaji reviewed crop conditions, moisture testing devices, and gunny bag availability. He interacted with farmers, field assistants, and millers to assess the progress of procurement operations.

The Collector directed officials to coordinate with additional rice mills in advance to manage increased arrivals.

Inspecting damaged canal bridges and cooperative societies in Kankatava, Narikella Palem, and Akulamannadu, he ordered immediate repair works and maintenance of adequate gunny bag stocks.

Reviewing payment records, Balaji said Rs 17 lakh had been credited to 15 farmers for 742 quintals of paddy.

He told the media that procurement was running smoothly with sufficient resources, quality checks, and moisture testers in place.

He appealed to farmers to bring well-dried paddy with 17% moisture content and reminded them that immature grain would not be accepted.

“All arrangements are in place to ensure hassle-free procurement with the support of agricultural officers and local staff,” the Collector said.