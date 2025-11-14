Man suspects wife’s fidelity, kills her at hospital in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in broad daylight near the hospital where she worked, under Suryaraopet police station limits, on Thursday.

Upon learning of the incident, Suryaraopet police, led by Circle Inspector Mohammad Ali, rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody.

The accused reportedly committed the heinous crime suspecting his wife’s infidelity and an alleged extramarital affair at her workplace.

Speaking to TNIE, South Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Paavan Kumar said the accused, identified as Vijay, was married to Saraswathi for three years. Vijay worked as a lab technician at Shreyas Hospital, while Saraswathi was employed as a staff nurse at VINS Hospital.

The couple, who married in 2022 against their parents’ wishes, had a two-year-old son.

However, due to ongoing family disputes, they were living separately and had filed for divorce, which was pending in court.

“The accused Vijay went to the hospital where Saraswathi worked and asked her to come outside on Thursday morning. When she came, he suddenly attacked her with a knife. Shocked, Saraswathi tried to escape, but the accused chased and stabbed her to death. She died on the spot due to severe cut injuries,” ACP Paavan Kumar said.

Police shifted the body to GGH for postmortem, and a detailed investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the brutal murder.