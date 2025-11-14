SC directive: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials ramp up stray dog control measures in city

VIJAYAWADA: In response to the Supreme Court’s recent directive on the management of stray dogs, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has intensified sterilisation, vaccination, and dog-catching operations across the city.
Over the past two months, VMC teams have captured and sterilised nearly 2,600 to 2,800 dogs, both male and female, under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. The initiative aims to curb the stray population while ensuring animal welfare.
Following the Apex Court’s November 7 order, the VMC has also initiated the establishment of 61 designated feeding zones across the city to regulate community feeding. The move is intended to prevent stray dog congregation near sensitive public areas such as schools, hospitals, and transport hubs.
The Supreme Court, in its directive, instructed all States and Union Territories to remove stray dogs from such sensitive areas while ensuring they are sterilised, vaccinated, and relocated to shelters.
The Court clarified that sterilised and non-aggressive dogs may be released back into their original localities, but not into prohibited zones, striking a balance between public safety and animal rights.
Acting on these directions, the VMC has expanded its operations. According to officials, the corporation currently operates six dog-catching vehicles with a total workforce of 35 catchers, 25 from Navodaya Pet Agency and 10 permanent VMC staff. Captured dogs are transported to the VMC’s ABC Centre at Ajith Singh Nagar, which serves as the hub for sterilisation and post-operative care. The facility can accommodate up to 320 dogs.
Post-sterilisation, the animals are kept under observation for five to 14 days based on recovery, during which they receive anti-rabies vaccines, deworming, and anti-parasite treatments before being released.
“We are catching about 60–80 dogs daily. On Saturday alone, 80 dogs were captured. Once sterilised, each dog is marked with a small V-shaped cut on its ear to prevent re-capture,” said Soma Sekhar Reddy, VMC Veterinary Assistant. He added that the corporation is also exploring the use of radium belts or stickers for easy identification, with sample materials already procured online.
Assistant Medical Officer of Health (AMoH) Dr Gopal Naik said the new feeding zones in 61 divisions would ensure dogs are fed safely and systematically, reducing their presence in prohibited areas. “These points help manage food availability in a controlled manner while maintaining public hygiene,” he added.