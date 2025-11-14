SC directive: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials ramp up stray dog control measures in city

VIJAYAWADA: In response to the Supreme Court’s recent directive on the management of stray dogs, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has intensified sterilisation, vaccination, and dog-catching operations across the city.

Over the past two months, VMC teams have captured and sterilised nearly 2,600 to 2,800 dogs, both male and female, under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. The initiative aims to curb the stray population while ensuring animal welfare.

Following the Apex Court’s November 7 order, the VMC has also initiated the establishment of 61 designated feeding zones across the city to regulate community feeding. The move is intended to prevent stray dog congregation near sensitive public areas such as schools, hospitals, and transport hubs.

The Supreme Court, in its directive, instructed all States and Union Territories to remove stray dogs from such sensitive areas while ensuring they are sterilised, vaccinated, and relocated to shelters.

The Court clarified that sterilised and non-aggressive dogs may be released back into their original localities, but not into prohibited zones, striking a balance between public safety and animal rights.