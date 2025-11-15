SIT apprehends Mumbai operator in liquor scam

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore liquor scam on Friday arrested a Mumbai-based businessman accused of creating and operating dozens of shell companies used to divert illegal funds.

According to an official release, SIT officials said prime accused Kesireddy Rajashekar Reddy, also known as Raj Kesireddy, and Muppidi Avinash Reddy (A-7) managed Adan Distilleries, Leela Distilleries and Spy Agro Industries Ltd and diverted Rs 77.55 crore to four Mumbai-based shell companies.

During the probe, the SIT identified about 35 shell companies and confirmed that A49 Anil Chokhara had created, managed and controlled all of them.

After physical verification, ROC filings and witness statements, investigators established that he had set up an extensive network of fake firms operated through bogus directors and fabricated documents to launder illegal funds.