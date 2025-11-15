SRM University sets up BRAIN Lab to boost AI-driven healthcare research in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP has launched the Biomedical Research & Artificial Intelligence Network (BRAIN) Lab, a cutting-edge facility aimed at accelerating innovation in public health, biomedical engineering and AI-assisted diagnostics.

The new lab marks a major expansion of the university’s research ecosystem and its commitment to advancing technology-driven healthcare solutions.

The lab was inaugurated by Prof Manoj Murhekar, Director, ICMR–National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai, in the presence of Dr P Ganeshkumar, Scientist E, ICMR-NIE, Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar and senior academic leaders.

Designed to support deep research in biomedical data analytics, disease modelling and public health informatics, the BRAIN Lab comprises three specialised units — Biomechanics, Biosignals and Computational Facility.

These units house sophisticated tools including a gait analysis workstation, 16-channel EEG, ECG, EMG and PCG systems, thermal cameras and an electrospinning unit for advanced biomedical applications.

The lab is already engaged in funded projects and clinical collaborations on Parkinson’s disease, oral cancer diagnostics and other critical health challenges, in partnership with institutions such as RMIT University, IGCAR-Kalpakkam and AIIMS Mangalagiri.