Vijayawada traffic police hold road safety drive, stress helmet use

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city traffic police conducted a road safety awareness programme for students on Friday to reduce accidents, ease congestion, and promote compliance with traffic rules, including mandatory helmet use.

Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) CP Shereen Begum organised the initiative at Sri Chaitanya College near Benz Circle, acting on the directions of NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu.

Speaking on the occasion, DCP Shireen Begum said two-wheeler riders must wear helmets without exception and warned against drunk driving, mobile phone usage while riding, and crossing roads without observing signals.

She said no one should drive without a valid licence or engage in triple riding or rash driving.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility,” she said, appealing to all motorists to cooperate with the police.