Healthy Vijayawada Medical Camp held in Payakapuram

VIJAYAWADA: The regular ‘Healthy Vijayawada Medical Camp,’ organised by Praja Arogya Vedika, affiliated with Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, in collaboration with Jana Vijnana Vedika (AIPSN), was held on Sunday at Lahari Vidya Mandir in Payakapuram. The long-running initiative, launched in July 2017, has continued without a break on the third Sunday of every alternate month, including during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Around 200 patients suffering from diabetes, hypertension, epilepsy and paralysis attended the latest session. Doctors conducted examinations, issued prescriptions and supplied two months’ worth of medicines at a nominal charge of Rs 200. Organisers said the camp was aimed at supporting poor and middle-class families who struggle to access regular medical care.

Camp coordinator and Praja Arogya Vedika NTR district general secretary G Vijay Prakash appealed to the public to utilise the services and announced that the next camp would be held on January 18, 2026. Patients have been advised to submit recent blood pressure and sugar reports.

Doctors B Sriharsha and Chava Muralikrishna, assisted by medical students Hashmi, Bhargav Tej and Srikar, rendered services.

The event was coordinated by Vijay Prakash and Jana Vijnana Vedika city secretary V Srinivas, with several volunteers participating.