Andhra Pradesh’s industrial strength reaffirmed with Rs 13.25 lakh crore MoUs, says MP Sivanath

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) on Monday said the CII Summit 2025 reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh’s growing industrial strength, with the state attracting 613 MoUs worth `13.25 lakh crore.
He said the scale of commitments reflects renewed confidence among global and domestic investors in the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh.
Addressing the media, the MP said the Summit’s success stands as proof of the government’s transparent and development-oriented administ ration.
He said the proposed investments are expected to generate 16.13 lakh new jobs, bringing fresh opportunities and confidence to the state’s youth.
He said industries are being distributed across Visakhapatnam, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra, underscoring the government’s commitment to decentralised and balanced development.
“Visakhapatnam will become a hub for artificial intelligence, data centres and IT-based industries, while Rayalaseema is set to attract aerospace, drone and renewable-energy sectors. Coastal Andhra will benefit from major investments in aqua, education, healthcare and quantum computing,” he said.
The MP criticised the previous YSRCP government for allegedly driving major industries out of the state, citing the exit of Hero MotoCorp and Amara Raja. He said several companies that left earlier are now returning, with Hero recently signing a fresh agreement with the government.
MLA Gadde Rammohan praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as the visionary behind Cyberabad and Hi-Tech City, saying Andhra Pradesh is once again drawing global attention due to his leadership.
He said the previous government failed to create jobs, while the present one is laying strong foundations for long-term economic growth.
MLA Sriram Rajagopal (Tatayyah) said government exceeded expectations at the Summit. He said plans are underway to establish an MSME park in every constituency.