Andhra Pradesh’s industrial strength reaffirmed with Rs 13.25 lakh crore MoUs, says MP Sivanath

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) on Monday said the CII Summit 2025 reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh’s growing industrial strength, with the state attracting 613 MoUs worth `13.25 lakh crore.

He said the scale of commitments reflects renewed confidence among global and domestic investors in the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh.

Addressing the media, the MP said the Summit’s success stands as proof of the government’s transparent and development-oriented administ ration.

He said the proposed investments are expected to generate 16.13 lakh new jobs, bringing fresh opportunities and confidence to the state’s youth.

He said industries are being distributed across Visakhapatnam, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra, underscoring the government’s commitment to decentralised and balanced development.

“Visakhapatnam will become a hub for artificial intelligence, data centres and IT-based industries, while Rayalaseema is set to attract aerospace, drone and renewable-energy sectors. Coastal Andhra will benefit from major investments in aqua, education, healthcare and quantum computing,” he said.