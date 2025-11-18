NTR Police Commissioner launches drive to curb banking frauds and digital arrest scams

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Police Commissioner (CP) SV Rajasekhara Babu on Monday launched Cyber Suraksha, a month-long cybercrime awareness campaign aimed at preventing banking frauds and digital arrest scams.

Under the programme, 227 trained police personnel will visit 227 banks across the city to work with bank officials and educate customers on cyber frauds, digital arrest scams and safe digital practices.

Addressing the gathering, the commissioner said the initiative focuses on reducing cybercrimes through sustained awareness. “Cybercrime continues to evolve rapidly, with criminals adopting sophisticated methods. Continuous monitoring and technological adaptation have become major challenges for police forces, We are observing new patterns from chain snatching to bike thefts, to drug-influenced offenders. Cybercrime, in particular, has become a major challenge, and only planned, sustained efforts can curb it,” he said.

He noted a rise in crimes ranging from chain snatching and bike thefts to offences involving drug-influenced suspects,” he added.

Awareness posters and form guidelines have been provided to bank staff to minimize negligence-related fraud incidents,” he stated, adding that plans are being prepared to tackle the cyber scams decisively.

Focusing on banking-related fraud, he cited repeated misuse of current accounts to commit scams. He said police had held several meetings with bankers, instructing them to thoroughly verify conversions from savings accounts to current accounts. Commissioner highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen surveillance within the commissionerate