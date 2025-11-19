National Naturopathy Day observed in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The 8th National Naturopathy Day was observed at Dr Manthena Satyanarayana Raju Arogyalayam in Amaravati, on Tuesday, honouring Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy in promoting Naturopathy at the national level.

On the occasion, statues of five renowned naturopaths, including Dr Vegiraju Krishnam Raju, Dr Balijepalli Venkata Rao and Dr Vijayalakshmi, Dr Vegiraju Venkata Rama Raju, Dronamraju Venkatachalapathi Sharma, and Manthena Rama Raju, were unveiled by their family members.

Speakers highlighted Gandhi’s vision and the contributions of these practitioners in spreading Naturopathy, stressing its continued relevance in modern healthcare. They also praised Dr Manthena Satyanarayana Raju for establishing the Arogyalayam.