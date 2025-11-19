Two nabbed, 26 mobile phones worth Rs 5.7 lakh seized in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In a major breakthrough under Operation Yatri Suraksha, a joint team of the Railway Protection Force, Vijayawada Post, and GRP Out Post, Gudivada, apprehended two mobile phone offenders, recovering 26 stolen phones worth nearly Rs 5.7 lakh.

The operation was launched following a surge in mobile thefts within the Gudivada RPS limits.

To curb the rising incidents, Post Commander (Inspector RPF), Vijayawada Post, and Inspector Railway Police, Vijayawada, formed specialised teams tasked with discreet surveillance and gathering human intelligence. Their sustained efforts paid off on 18.11.2025, around 07:30 hrs, when two wanted offenders were intercepted in the Gudivada area.

During interrogation, the accused were identified as Sk. Karimulla, 39, of Tenali in Guntur district, and Antony Chinnappa, 35, of Dhone in Ananthapur district. The seized property included an iPhone 14 and several high-value Vivo models. The recovered devices were linked to Cr.No. 43/2025 and Cr.No. 34/2025 under Sec 303(2) BNS.

Additionally, 23 previously untraced mobile phones related to earlier GRP Gudivada cases were also recovered, providing crucial leads for ongoing investigations. After completing legal formalities, both accused were released on bail.

The operation highlights the commitment of RPF and GRP teams in enhancing passenger safety and strengthening security in Vijayawada Division.