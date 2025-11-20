Titan Intech to set up unit at Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Titan Intech Limited on Wednesday signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) to establish an Integrated Display Electronics Manufacturing Facility in Amaravati Region.

The initiative strengthens India’s domestic electronics manufacturing capacity, particularly in next-generation display technologies.

Titan Intech will invest about Rs 250 crore in phases, and the facility will come up on a 20-acre industrial parcel identified for electronics manufacturing clusters.

Once operational, it is expected to create about 200 direct and 300 indirect jobs.

The project will focus on end-to-end capabilities in high-value display and controller technologies. Titan Intech has partnered with a leading South Korean OEM to support technology transfer, process optimisation and global benchmarking of manufacturing standards. Speaking about the MoU, Rudraraju Kumar Raju, Managing Director, Titan Intech Limited, said “This MoU marks a transformational step in our evolution. The Amaravati facility will position Titan Intech at the forefront of high-value display electronics manufacturing. With cutting-edge technology, strong government collaboration, and global partnerships, we are building a platform that supports India’s innovation, self-reliance, and export potential.”

The company expects the Amaravati facility to become a catalyst for attracting ancillary units, R&D investments, and skilled talent in the years ahead.

The facility will anchor advanced technology capabilities in display controllers for LCD, LED and mini/micro-LED technologies, 2D/3D rendering, video processing and low-latency engines, Data distribution and intelligent driver electronics, LCD, LED and mini/micro-LED backlight modules, and a captive EMS unit for assembly, testing and calibration.