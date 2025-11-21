‘Akhand Parv’ play steals the show

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway has secured the First Prize at the prestigious Zonal Hindi Drama Competition held at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on November 17-18.

The Division’s Hindi play “Akhand Parv” enthralled audiences and judges alike, sweeping nine individual awards, including Best Direction, Lighting, Sound Effects, Costumes, Makeup, Music, Stage Decoration, Best Co-Actor (Special Award), and Best Actress.

Directed by Sri M. Gopal Krishna, Mail Train Manager, Vijayawada, the production showcased outstanding performances by railway staff from various departments.

The awards were presented by Shri Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, South Central Railway, during the valedictory ceremony on November 18. With this victory, “Akhand Parv” has earned the honour of representing South Central Railway at the upcoming All India Hindi Drama Competition.

Drawing inspiration from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, the play conveyed values of moral integrity, using Shoorpanakha’s deceit and its consequences as a cautionary tale against selfish ambition.

Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya, Additional DRMs PE Edwin and D Srinivasa Rao, all Branch Officers, Senior Rajbhasha Adhikari Hemant Wadekar, and the entire Rajbhasha team extended warm congratulations to the winning team for their exceptional artistic achievement and dedication to promoting Hindi through cultural excellence.