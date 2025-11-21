Audit Day celebrations highlight CAG’s role in modern governance practices

VIJAYAWADA: The 5th Audit Day celebrations commenced with grandeur at the multipurpose hall of Stalin Building, Vijayawada, led by Principal Accountant General (A&E) S Shanthi Priya.

The week-long observance, scheduled from November 20 to 28, aims to reinforce public trust, adopt modern audit practices, and uphold the constitutional spirit that guides the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

In her inaugural address, Shanthi Priya emphasised the need to adopt advanced technologies such as AI and Machine Learning in governance and audit processes. “We must lead transformative change in society, reaffirm values, and work with integrity, innovation, sustainability, and accountability,” she said.

The event began with a ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by a presentation on the evolving role of the CAG in promoting transparency and accountability. Shanthi Priya lauded the Indian Audit and Accounts Department for efficiently managing audit responsibilities and state government accounts and entitlements.

She praised the staff for upholding independence, reliability, and high standards in audit systems, and urged collective efforts to fulfill constitutional responsibilities inspired by Dr BR Ambedkar’s vision.

Deputy Accountant General (AMG-3) Sushma described the CAG as a historic institution playing a vital role in systemic governance. She outlined the week’s activities, including quiz competitions, R&I workshops, drawing contests, health discussions in collaboration with AIIMS, sessions on financial self-reliance, and workshops on audit. She encouraged participation to ensure the success of the celebrations.