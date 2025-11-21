Two-day IDE training program begins to boost innovation in schools

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day training programme on Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) began on Thursday at Siddhartha Deemed to be University, Vijayawada, aiming to strengthen a culture of innovation in Andhra Pradesh’s school education system and empower students to become young innovators.

The programme is organised with support from the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education (Government of India), AICTE, Samagra Shiksha, PM SHRI, NCERT, the School Innovation Council and the Wadhwani Foundation.

Additional State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, MR Prasanna Kumar said, “Academic knowledge alone cannot shape a complete personality. Students must be equipped with the ability to think critically, solve problems and innovate with new ideas and creations.” He suggested introducing Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship into curriculum from Class 6 onwards.

He said innovation must become a continuous culture in all schools and universities. He stressed the need to develop students as thinkers, designers and entrepreneurs who contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth.