Vijayawada MP Chinni promises to resolve issues of New Government General Hospital soon

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) on Thursday assured that the long-pending issues at the New Government General Hospital (New GGH), Vijayawada, will be taken to the notice of both the State and Central Governments for speedy resolution.

He said efforts are underway to enhance medical services and upgrade infrastructure to meet the growing patient load.

The MP inspected several departments at New GGH to assess the available facilities, patient care systems, and ongoing development works.

Doctors explained the urgent requirement for advanced medical equipment, improved patient amenities, and the status of the building construction.

The MP also interacted with nursing students and assured them that they would be shifted to the new block once construction is completed.

He instructed Superintendent E Venkateswara to ensure that no patient faces inconvenience and sought a detailed report on the hospital’s development needs.

Chinni said the hospital handles nearly 3,000 outpatients daily, making infrastructure upgrades crucial. He said review meetings will be held with district MLAs to push development works and added that CSR funds will be explored for strengthening facilities