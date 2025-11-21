Vijayawada students excel at SIP Abacus International Prodigy 2025

VIJAYAWADA: The 22nd edition of the SIP Abacus International Prodigy 2025 was held on Sunday, November 16, at the Chennai Trade Centre, drawing participation from over 5,800 students across 11 countries.

Among the standout performers were 29 students from Bhavanipuram and One Town institutions in Vijayawada, of whom 26 clinched awards across various levels. R Neelesh secured the 1st runner-up position, while K Rishika, K Pravtiva, A Hriday Sidhvik, M Geetha Srivalli, Ch Jagadishwar, K Sriharsha, and P Noel Samuel were declared 3rd runner-ups. Sixteen other students earned performer awards in the international category.

A felicitation ceremony was held today at the Bhavanipuram Institute to honour and celebrate their accomplishments.