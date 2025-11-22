FIDE Rating Chess Tournament-2025 to commence in Vijayawada today

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Transport, Youth and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy attended the curtain-raiser for the International Below 1800 FIDE Rating Chess Tournament-2025 on Friday.

The tournament, organised under Eco Ren, will be held from November 22 to 24 at the indoor stadium of Maris Stella College, Vijayawada.

Reddy said such events are essential to identify and nurture chess talent among students and prepare them for global competitions. He assured full support to all young participants.

The tournament is jointly organised by the Andhra Chess Association and Maris Stella College. Earlier, Reddy launched a new monthly youth magazine aimed at inspiring awareness, discipline, and guidance among young people.

He said credible, constructive platforms are essential to steer youth amid distractions and temptations. The magazine will provide information on personality development, education, sports, career opportunities, and social responsibility. “It will also raise awareness about the dangers of bad habits, drug abuse and the misuse of social media,” the minister added.