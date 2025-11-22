Guntur police bust MDMA drug racket, two arrested

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur police busted MDMA drug racket and arrested two persons involved in an MDMA drug-supply racket on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons, South zone Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhanodaya said that both the Eagle team alerted Nallapadu CI Vamshidhar received credible information about suspected drug-peddling activity near the Y-Junction at Ankireddypalem village.

Acting on orders, sub-inspector Mahesh Kumar and his team conducted surveillance at the location and found the accused Vishal Singh Chauhan and Battula Srinivas loitering suspiciously and were detained.

Upon inspection, police found 11 grams of MDMA and a case was registered under Section 8(c) r/w 21(c) of the NDPS Act.

During the investigation, Vishal Singh revealed that he was acquainted with a Bengaluru-based drug peddler named Sanjay.

He said Khaja, a resident of Guntur city, has been purchasing from him and recently placed an order with Sanjay, who entrusted Vishal with 11 grams of MDMA, offering him Rs 2,000 to deliver the consignment to Khaja in Guntur.

Vishal knowingly agreed and travelled from Bengaluru on the night of November 19, arriving the next day near Ankireddypalem.

Meanwhile, Khaja and his associate Vijay Sagar (alias Vijay) instructed Khaja’s driver, Battula Srinivas, to pick up Vishal from the location.

“As Srinivas and Vishal were heading to meet Khaja and Vijay, police arrested them,” said the DSP Bhanodaya.

She further said SP Vakul Jindal has instructed to intensify surveillance in all public places to curb ganja and other narcotic substances.

She warned that anyone involved in drug or ganja consumption, sale or supply will face stringent action under the law.