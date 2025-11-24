Andhra Pradesh DGP: Govt won’t rest until drug menace is rooted out

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta said Sunday that the Andhra Pradesh government has launched an uncompromising war on drugs and will not rest until the menace is eradicated. He flagged off the ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro – Cycle Tokku Bro’ rally at Ajithsingh Nagar as part of the Fit India – Sundays on Cycle initiative organised by EAGLE (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement).

The DGP said EAGLE was set up soon after the new government took charge, with a mission to eliminate drug supply and consumption. While ganja cultivation has been curbed through coordinated operations, he noted that consumption remains a serious threat. “Drugs destroy youth, weaken families, drain national wealth and ultimately damage the country. Anyone who loves the nation will never touch drugs,” he said, urging citizens to report drug-related information to helpline 1972.

EAGLE IG Ravi Krishna said the government’s focused strategy was producing results. Under Operation Chaitanyam, ganja cultivation across the Andhra-Odisha border was wiped out using drone surveillance, satellite mapping, cordon-and-search operations and awareness drives. He said 869 drug hotspots were identified statewide, with financial probes leading to property seizures worth Rs 14–15 crore. Operation Garuda curbed illegal pharmaceutical sales through surprise inspections, while Operation Safe Campus Zone targeted drug and tobacco sales near educational institutions.

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Rajasekhar Babu said PIT NDPS actions had resulted in 27 arrests in the NTR district. Collector Lakshmisha described drugs as a social epidemic and called for public vigilance. DCP Saritha and other officials also participated.