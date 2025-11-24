Space on Wheels exhibition opens in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Space on Wheels mobile exhibition, designed to spark curiosity among students and youth about space science and modern technology, was inaugurated on Sunday at the NTR District Collectorate. District Collector G Lakshmisha said the initiative would help young minds develop a positive outlook toward advancements in space research. Organised under the supervision of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), Sriharikota, the exhibition will remain open for two days.

The display traces India’s journey from its first Satellite Launch Vehicle to ISRO’s latest missions.

Models of launchpads, Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan projects, remote sensing applications, and satellite communication technologies are featured. The Collector noted that observing the models and learning their functions would strengthen scientific understanding among students.