The International Human Rights Commission, Geneva (IHRC-GENEVA) has appointed noted social activist and human rights advocate Dr. Kundavaram Rajana
The International Human Rights Commission, Geneva (IHRC-GENEVA) has appointed noted social activist and human rights advocate Dr. Kundavaram RajanaPhoto | Special Arrangement
Vijayawada

Human rights activist Dr Vignan named international ambassador of IHRC-Geneva

The organisation noted that he has worked for the uplift of the downtrodden without discrimination based on caste, creed or religion.
Published on

VIJAYAWADA: The International Human Rights Commission, Geneva (IHRC-GENEVA), has appointed Dr Kundavaram Rajanandan Vignan, a social activist and human rights advocate, as its International Ambassador. Vignan currently serves as the Andhra Pradesh State President, IHRC-GENEVA.

IHRC-GENEVA said the appointment, approved by its International Assembly, recognises Vignan’s long-standing work for human rights and his service to marginalised communities.

The organisation noted that he has worked for the uplift of the downtrodden without discrimination based on caste, creed or religion.

Speaking about his appointment, Vignan said, “I am honoured to be appointed as the International Ambassador of IHRC-GENEVA. I look forward to working with the team to advance our mission of peace, justice and human rights worldwide.”

IHRC-Geneva
Human rights activist Dr Vignan

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com