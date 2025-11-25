Human rights activist Dr Vignan named international ambassador of IHRC-Geneva

VIJAYAWADA: The International Human Rights Commission, Geneva (IHRC-GENEVA), has appointed Dr Kundavaram Rajanandan Vignan, a social activist and human rights advocate, as its International Ambassador. Vignan currently serves as the Andhra Pradesh State President, IHRC-GENEVA.

IHRC-GENEVA said the appointment, approved by its International Assembly, recognises Vignan’s long-standing work for human rights and his service to marginalised communities.

The organisation noted that he has worked for the uplift of the downtrodden without discrimination based on caste, creed or religion.

Speaking about his appointment, Vignan said, “I am honoured to be appointed as the International Ambassador of IHRC-GENEVA. I look forward to working with the team to advance our mission of peace, justice and human rights worldwide.”