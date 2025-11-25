‘NTR dist will not just grow, it will set benchmarks for entire state’, says Collector G Lakshmisha

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector G Lakshmisha said “NTR district will not just grow, it will set benchmarks for the entire state in tourism, governance, and public service,” during a special interaction with the TNIE on Monday, marking his one-year tenure in office.
Lakshmisha outlined an ambitious roadmap focusing on tourism expansion, economic growth, innovation, and enhanced public services.
“The district has a clear framework to achieve 18.5% annual economic growth, supported by continuous monitoring of 563 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) across all departments,” he explained.
Highlighting tourism potential, the Collector said a structured strategy is being implemented to position NTR district as a major destination. “We’re building a seamless, safe, and smart tourism ecosystem that inspires visitors to explore more. The district holds immense potential for temple, eco, and heritage-based tourism.”
Key initiatives include launching the Andhra Taxi mobile application, a one-stop digital platform offering curated tour packages and destination information. “Several youth have already been trained as certified guides, and infrastructure upgrades are being taken up at key sites,” he disclosed.
Lakshmisha noted that the district recently secured two global records through Yogandhra, including a world record in floating yoga. Despite unprecedented crowds during the Dasara festival, celebrations passed without incident, an outcome officials credit to anticipatory planning and robust field coordination.
The Kondapalli Toys Experience Centre is scheduled for launch early next year. MSME parks are being developed in all constituencies, with flatted factory complexes launched in Vijayawada Central and Mylavaram, and an MSME Park in Jaggaiahpet expected to be operational by April.
“Public health and citizen safety remain at the core of district initiatives. The long-awaited Krishna water supply to A. Konduru is set to commence in the new year under the Jal Jeevan Mission,” he asserted.
To encourage youth-driven entrepreneurship, the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) at Enikepadu is offering incubation, funding support, training, and market linkage. “Innovation-led growth and people-first governance will define the future of the NTR district,” the Collector added.