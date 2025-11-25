‘NTR dist will not just grow, it will set benchmarks for entire state’, says Collector G Lakshmisha

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector G Lakshmisha said “NTR district will not just grow, it will set benchmarks for the entire state in tourism, governance, and public service,” during a special interaction with the TNIE on Monday, marking his one-year tenure in office.

Lakshmisha outlined an ambitious roadmap focusing on tourism expansion, economic growth, innovation, and enhanced public services.

“The district has a clear framework to achieve 18.5% annual economic growth, supported by continuous monitoring of 563 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) across all departments,” he explained.

Highlighting tourism potential, the Collector said a structured strategy is being implemented to position NTR district as a major destination. “We’re building a seamless, safe, and smart tourism ecosystem that inspires visitors to explore more. The district holds immense potential for temple, eco, and heritage-based tourism.”

Key initiatives include launching the Andhra Taxi mobile application, a one-stop digital platform offering curated tour packages and destination information. “Several youth have already been trained as certified guides, and infrastructure upgrades are being taken up at key sites,” he disclosed.

Lakshmisha noted that the district recently secured two global records through Yogandhra, including a world record in floating yoga. Despite unprecedented crowds during the Dasara festival, celebrations passed without incident, an outcome officials credit to anticipatory planning and robust field coordination.