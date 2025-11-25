SAAP launches Asmita Khelo India Soft Tennis League to promote women athletes in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) on Monday inaugurated the Asmita Khelo India Soft Tennis League in Vijayawada under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association.

Chairman, SAAP, Animini Ravi Naidu, said the league will encourage women to excel in sports and create greater interest among women athletes.

“Such competitions play a crucial role in encouraging women to excel in sports. The league will help identify and promote talent from the grassroots to the national level,” he said. He said women have consistently brought recognition to the country through their sporting achievements. He added that the State Government supports sports through its Sports Policy, which provides a 3% sports quota, and urged athletes to understand the policy and use its benefits.

He also asked players to take part in SAAP-recognised tournaments and stay aware of officially recognised sports disciplines.

After the inauguration, Ravi Naidu interacted with women athletes and congratulated them. SAAP Board Member S Santosh Kumar, NTR District Sports Development Officer K Koteswara Rao and others were present.