CII AP hails India’s four Labour Codes as landmark reform simplifying laws and boosting worker welfare

VIJAYAWADA: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) AP on Tuesday welcomed the Government of India’s implementation of the four Labour Codes, describing it as a landmark reform that simplifies and strengthens the country’s labour ecosystem.

In a statement, CII AP said the Codes consolidate 29 labour laws into a unified framework, offering clarity reducing compliance for enterprises. The reforms include universal minimum wages, time-bound wage payments and expanded ESIC and EPFO coverage, which the industry body said would enhance worker welfare and bring India to global standards.

CII AP Chairman Murali Krishna Gannamani said, “The four Labour Codes mark a significant moment in India’s reform journey. By simplifying and updating our labour laws, the Government has taken a decisive step toward a more productive, fair and future-ready workforce. CII welcomes this move and remains committed to supporting industry and state governments in implementing these reforms, so that India’s workers and enterprises can grow together.”

Murali said it will offer AP higher pay, portability of social-security, safer workplaces and a drastic reduction in compliance burden. “Exactly the ecosystem our investors have been asking for in every roadshow and at the recently concluded CII Partnership Summit. The timing couldn’t be better as we race towards Swarnandhra Vision 2047,” he said.