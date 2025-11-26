CM Naidu orders RO plants, health checks, and blood tests for all welfare hostel students

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to install RO plants in all welfare hostels and residential schools and to collect blood samples of students and water samples from the hostels to ensure safety standards.

Reviewing sanitation and drinking water facilities at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister ordered the Welfare Department to establish a dedicated command control system. He instructed Ministers, senior officials and field staff to conduct regular inspections of SC, ST and BC hostels.

Asserting that proper sanitation must be maintained, the Chief Minister warned that the government will not tolerate any lapses.

He said recent untoward incidents in welfare hostels must not recur and added that immediate action will be taken against those responsible if such incidents happen again.

After learning that 20% of hostels still lack toilets, the Chief Minister announced that the government will release `40 crore for construction and instructed officials to complete the work at the earliest.

Reiterating the need for RO plants at all welfare hostels and residential schools, Naidu directed officials to conduct health check-ups for students.

He said blood samples of all 4.17 lakh hostel students must be collected to ensure timely medical support for those in need.