Ensure no lapses in upkeep of city: VMC Commissioner

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner ((VMC) HM Dhyanchandra has instructed officials to ensure there are no lapses in sanitation management across the city.

The civic chief held a review meeting with department heads at the VMC headquarters on Tuesday, where he emphasised that the city must remain clean, with regular waste collection and timely transportation of garbage to the Jindal plant.

He directed officials to keep all roads clean, complete pending repairs on major roads immediately, and finish patchwork wherever potholes exist to ensure citizens face no inconvenience. Development and sanitation activities must progress smoothly, he added.

The commissioner inspected several areas, including Tikkle Road, Moghalrajapuram, Mother Teresa Junction, Pinnamaneni Poly Clinic Road, Loyola College Road, ESI Hospital Road, Veterinary Colony, and Gulabi Thota.

During the field visit, he instructed officials to increase the number of feeding zones for street dogs, in line with Supreme Court guidelines. He said these feeding points should be regularly monitored with the support of animal lovers.

Inspecting the ongoing works near Gunadala ESI Hospital Road, the commissioner directed engineers to complete all development works within the contract period. .

At the Anna Canteen in Gulabi Thota, the civic chief reviewed drinking water supply, water usage, food quality, punctuality and cleanliness. He instructed officials to monitor respective canteens daily.