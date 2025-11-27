Andhra HC directs Chief Secretary Vijayanand to take action on police vacancies

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court directs Chief Secretary, K Vijayanand, to take appropriate action on a proposal submitted by Director General of Police (DGP), Harish Kumar Gupta, regarding filling vacant posts in the police department.

The court also instructed that a detailed report be submitted before the bench during the next hearing, which has been adjourned for six weeks.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan issued the orders while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed in 2024 by Keethineni Akhil Sri Guruteja, Managing Trustee of Help the People Charitable Trust.

The petitioner challenged the state government’s inaction in filling vacancies across various cadres in the police department.

Submissions before the bench revealed that a total of 11,639 posts remain vacant in the department. Government special counsel, S. Pranati, informed the court that the DGP had already written to the Chief Secretary recommending steps to fill the posts and presented the relevant details to the bench.

The court directed the government to take necessary action on the proposal and present a comprehensive status report at the next hearing.