Andhra HC seeks report on e-stamp irregularities in Kalyandurg, Anantapur district

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has directed the police to submit a detailed status report on the investigation into alleged e-stamp irregularities in Kalyandurg, Anantapur district.

A bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan issued the order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by former Anantapur MP, Talari Rangaiah, who sought a CBI probe into the scam.

The court said it cannot order a CBI inquiry at this stage but asked the State government to present details of the case.

During the hearing, senior advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy argued that low-value e-stamps were converted into high-value stamps and used by SRC Infra Developers Pvt Ltd for financial transactions worth hundreds of crores.

He said that Kalyandurg TDP MLA, Amileneni Surendrababu, played a key role and lodged a complaint himself. “Only a CBI probe would bring out the truth behind the company’s fiscal dealings,” he said.