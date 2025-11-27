AP CM Naidu to lay stone for Rs 260 crore TTD temple works

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone for `260 crore development works at the TTD Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Venkatapalem, Amaravati capital region, on Thursday.

In the first phase, a total of Rs 140 crore will be spent to construct a compound wall, a seven-storey maha gopuram, Arjita Seva Mandapam, Radha Mandapam, Anjaneya Swamy temple, and Pushkarini works.

The second phase will include development of the Mada streets, approach roads, Annadanam complex, Yatri Nivas, quarters for Archakas and staff, administrative building, dhyana mandir, and areas to park vehicles. As the temple construction work gets completed, the remaining will be taken up after laying foundation stone on Thursday.

The state government had allotted 25.417 acres to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple before 2019, but the YSRCP regime cancelled the expansion by reducing the allotted land.

The coalition government has now decided to resume the temple’s expansion and development.

Thousands of devotees visit the temple daily, with numbers doubling on weekends.

Temple authorities and villagers organise Anna Prasadam every day. Naidu has emphasised developing the temple with full amenities to establish it as a spiritual centre.