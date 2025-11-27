AP HC orders independent committee to probe alleged irregularities in APPSC Group-1 Mains evaluation

VIJAYAWADA: The HC on Wednesday ordered the constitution of an independent committee to verify alleged irregularities in the APPSC Group-1 Mains evaluation.

Retired judge, Justice KG Shankar, will chair the committee, with former Bar Council chairman Ganta Rama Rao and former ANU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad as members.

The bench of Justice Battu Devanand and Justice Harihara Nath Sharma allowed advocates from both sides to inspect answer scripts and OMR sheets on December 4 in the presence of the committee to verify whether the evaluation was conducted at Haai Land and marks were recorded. The Registrar (Judicial), Advocate General, and APPSC representatives must be present.

Earlier, a Single Judge had cancelled the Group-1 Mains selection list issued on May 26, 2022, citing large-scale irregularities, and ordered fresh Mains and completion of the process within six months. The APPSC and some appointed candidates have appealed that order, and final hearing on.