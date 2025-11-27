Government fast-tracked sports upgrades for national, international events: Vijayawada MP Kesineni

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and East MLA Gadde Ramamohan said the government is rapidly modernising the city’s sports grounds and indoor stadiums to host national and international competitions.

The leaders inspected works at the Chennupati Ramakotayya Municipal Indoor Stadium on Wednesday and instructed corporation officials to expedite the ongoing renovation within the stipulated time, ensuring quality on par with prestigious stadiums.

The MP said the TDP-led NDA government is giving special priority to developing sports infrastructure in Vijayawada and Amaravati. He said national-level events are already being held in Vizag and Vijayawada and noted that the new sports policy offers record-high incentives to athletes.

He announced that the Junior National Badminton Championship will be held in Vijayawada in December and said all sports stadiums in the city, including the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium and the Dandamudi Rajagopal Rao Indoor Stadium, are being upgraded.

“The city is also being prepared to host the 2029 National Games,” he added.

MLA Gadde Ramamohan said hosting national badminton events in Vijayawada is a matter of pride and credited CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu for major sports initiatives. He said the government has increased quotas and incentives for sportspersons and will continue developing the city.